Don't Waste Your Money: Fewer Uber Cars - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Don't Waste Your Money: Fewer Uber Cars

By John Matarese, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(WTOL) -

Good news and bad news if you ever use Uber to get around. 

The good: Fares are down this year. 

The bad: Those low fares are hurting drivers, which means there may be fewer of them on the road in the coming months. 

Becoming an Uber driver to earn extra cash

"A friend of mine from high school was doing it, so I thought it would be a lot of fun to give it a shot," said Vicki Zwissler, an Uber driver. 

Her little job was soon making big money. But when uber slashed fares up to 25 percent in January, her earnings got slashed too. 

"I was averaging about $500 a week in my spare time, and literally instantly that went to $375," said Zwissler. 

Another unhappy driver who did not want his name used, showed his recent fares, as low as $1.94. 

Vicki says bar time at night, when fares go up, is now the only way she makes good money. 

"Driving during peak and surge hours would be the only time to see significant earnings."

If you are a passenger, this recent cut sounds like great news, because it's lower fares. But drivers say not necessarily, if this leads to fewer Uber cars out on the road. 

Many Drivers are cutting their hours

"They are talking to me and saying they are either not doing it at all anymore, or they have cut their time significantly at all," said Vicky. 

Uber has released a statement saying: "seasonality affects every business and ours is no exception. When demand goes down in the winter, lower prices mean more business for our drivers." 

Uber typically raises fares in April or May, though it wont say what it is planning for this year right now. 

If you find it takes longer to get an uber car next time you need one, this could be the reason so you don't waste your money.

Don't Waste Your Money is a registered trademark of the EW Scripps Co.

"Like" John Matarese on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly