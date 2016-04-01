Laird building offering free rent for a year for best new business idea

A special competition in Tiffin could help a new business get on its feet, and it's open to everybody in Northwest Ohio.

How would you like free rent for a year for your current or future business?

A competition in Tiffin will give one entrepreneur just that.

To celebrate filling the final vacancy in the historic Laird building in downtown Tiffin, the Tiffin Community Reinvestment Group will give a year's rent free to whoever pitches the best business plan or concept for the available area.

The space is an open floor, 14 hundred square foot area featuring brass doors, a staircase and possible roof access.

The competition will take the top 30 entries, and hold a special "Shark Tank" like event where judges listen to the prospective business owners' plans.

Organizers want to let people know that this event is open to anyone in the area, not just those in Tiffin.

"Our thought is, it takes a lot of the risk out." said the Laird Building property manager Tyler Shuff. "If you have space that is rent free for a year, someone that is teeter tottering on 'I've always wanted a place of my own, I've always wanted to open my own business'; this takes the some of the risk out of it. And we're excited to see what kind of applications we get."

Contestants have until June to apply.

Click Here for a link to an online application.

