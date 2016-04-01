Architecture Approved for Seneca County Joint Justice Center

We now know what the new courthouse in Seneca County will look like. The plan got the stamp of approval from local officials this week.



The end is in sight as some of the final stages of planning for the new Seneca County Joint Justice Center have now been approved by Tiffin City Council and the Seneca County Commissioners.



The exterior design of the $14.1 million Joint Justice Center received City Council approval last week, and County approval on Wednesday.



County Commissioner Mike Kerschner expects the building to become the new centerpiece of the city and county.



"We wanted it to be something that is iconic, something that is at the main intersection of Seneca County. And our hope is that it will be accepted by the majority of the voters," said Kerschner.



The architecture is in the "Second Empire" style, which was prevalent in downtown Tiffin in the 1800's, but is all but gone today.



"We're getting a building that in my opinion is far better looking than what I had originally expected that we would be able to have here in Tiffin and Seneca County." said Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz.



A solid final price tag will not be set until at least 75% of all interior designs are complete.



Though the price tag has slowly risen over the years, mayor Montz says the collaboration of city and county will ultimately pay for itself.



"We can't lose sight of the fact that it has an estimated 180 thousand dollars a year plus in saving by us joining together on this building." said Montz.



Later this month, meetings with judges and law enforcement will finalize interior designs.



Construction is expected to begin in late Summer.

