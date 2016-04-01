Clay grad overcomes obstacles, finds spot in UT's starting rotation

Ross Achter has been the Toledo Rockets best starting pitcher for the last month.



In his last 3 outings, he’s gone 18 innings and given up just 1 earned run while striking out 15.



The Clay product is showing the form that made him so dominant in high school.



But the road to this point has had its fair share of bumps.

During Achter's freshman year at UT he had Tommy John surgery; a difficult setback to start his college career.



“It was very shocking,” said Achter. “All through high school I was fortunate to not have any serious injuries. I came in the fall and threw pretty well and was expecting to get some big innings that year to help my team out. Unfortunately it came out of nowhere that I had to get surgery and that was very hard to take.”



Last year he pitched mostly out of the bullpen. But this year, he’s found himself a home in the starting rotation.



“He’s bounced back great and he’s worked very hard,” said head coach Corey Mee. “Last year he was one of our main guys out of the bullpen and did a fantastic job in that role. This year he’s kind of developed into a really solid starting pitcher for us. Especially these last three outings, he’s been fantastic each time out.”



His hard work is paying off and the results have been impressive.



“It’s nice. It’s nice to see the hard work finally pay off,” said Achter. “I’ve been fortunate enough to help my team get a couple wins.”



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.