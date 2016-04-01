Tiffin man busted in drug raid at home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tiffin man busted in drug raid at home

(Source: Seneca County Drug Task Force) (Source: Seneca County Drug Task Force)
(Source: Seneca County Drug Task Force) (Source: Seneca County Drug Task Force)
TIFFIN, OH (WTOL) -

A man in Tiffin is now facing several charges after a drug bust at his home. 

On Thursday, the Seneca County Drug Task Force - METRICH Enforcement Unit, along with additional law enforcement officers from the Tiffin Police Department, executed a search warrant at the home of 35-year-old Marlos Fayson.  

During the search police found lots of cash, a large amount of marijuana, prescription pills (Percocets), heroin, cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia.  

Fayson was then arrested for possession of cocaine (a first degree felony) and possession of heroin (a fourth degree felony). Additional drug and drug trafficking charges are pending. 

Fayson is being held at the Seneca County Jail pending further court proceedings.  

“These types of investigations improves the quality of life in our community when we have the success of removing such a variety of different drugs being sold from one residence," said Tiffin Police Chief Fred Stevens.  

Anyone looking to report suspicious activity should call their local agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force - METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at 1-877-446-DRUG (Local: 443-0463).  

