Toledo police search for missing 19-year-old woman

The Toledo Police Department issued a missing person alert for a 19-year-old woman Friday afternoon.

According to the department's Facebook post, Alixandria Jones was picked up by an unknown person after an appointment on Wednesday afternoon. She has not been seen since.

Anyone with information on where she is should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

