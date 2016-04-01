VIDEO: Marco's Pizza tests three alternative delivery methods

With a wide range of customers Marco's Pizza is always looking for better ways to deliver.

In fact, currently they are testing several alternative methods, such as drones, hoverboards, and the century-old approach of horse and buggy.

“Drones are a viable option for getting pizza to people in downtown areas,” said John McCauley, Marco’s Senior Brand Director. “But if you’re living on a farm in America’s breadbasket region, a draft horse and a buggy has a real advantage. The goal is to have a number of proven delivery approaches that we can employ, matching them with the local conditions.”

Think it's an April Fools' Day prank? Go to Marco's Facebook page to cast your vote, Fact or Fool, and you could receive a FREE Cheezybread.

