Candlelight vigil held for highway crash victim

Family and friends of Jasmine Tingley gathered in east Toledo on Wednesday, March 30 for a candlelight vigil.

The 18-year-old died on Monday, March 28 at the hospital as a result of her car crashing when it went off of I-280 and into a ditch.

A 19-year-old passenger that was in Jasmine's car is now out of the hospital.

