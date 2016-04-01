Candlelight vigil held for highway crash victim - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Candlelight vigil held for highway crash victim

By Tegan Wilkinson, Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Family and friends of Jasmine Tingley gathered in east Toledo on Wednesday, March 30 for a candlelight vigil. 

The 18-year-old died on Monday, March 28 at the hospital as a result of her car crashing when it went off of I-280 and into a ditch.

A 19-year-old passenger that was in Jasmine's car is now out of the hospital.

