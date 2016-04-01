Dog comes home with surprise for family: Bag of marijuana

Officials say a family dog in Mississippi recently came home with more than a bone or toy to play fetch - the pup had a big bag of marijuana.

The Jones County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that narcotics deputies were sent to the home Saturday to investigate the unusual incident.

According to the statement, the homeowner told deputies that when his dog came home with the bag, he initially thought it was garbage. But he inspected it and found that it contained a leafy substance that smelled like marijuana.

Authorities say they recovered about a pound of the drug. How or where the dog got the bag is not known.

