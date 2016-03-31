Caught on camera: W. Toledo adult store robbed - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Caught on camera: W. Toledo adult store robbed

Toledo police say a popular adult store in west Toledo was robbed Wednesday by a man with a knife. 

Police say at about 10:30 p.m., a man entered Cirilla's on Monroe Street and pretended to be interested in items on the shelves. When he reached the register, he threatened the clerk and demanded money. 

"He had a butcher knife, it looked like," said a store employee. "Laying her out on the floor, and told her to lay there till he left." 

Along with the cash and items, police say the suspect thought he took the store's surveillance system, but that's not the case.  

Cirilla's gave WTOL 11 pictures of the alleged suspect from the store's cameras, which employees say are undergoing work to become even clearer. Now the store wants your help to catch the man, so it doesn't happen to anyone else. 

"People just need to go out and find jobs and make money the right way, instead of just taking it," said a store employee. "You know, everybody wants to take, take, take, and never work for it." 

Toledo Police Lt. Joe Heffernan says the threatened clerk handled the situation the right way, by not engaging with the suspect. 

"No amount of money is worth you getting hurt over," said Lt. Heffernan. "If somebody wants to rob the store that you're working at, and they have a knife or a gun, the best course of action is just let him take the property, get as good as a description as you can, and let us know as soon as possible, either by hitting a panic alarm or calling 911."  

If you know anything that could help police, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. 

