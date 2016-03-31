Toledo police say victim, witness lied about I-75 shooting

Police say a terrifying story about a shooting on Interstate 75 Thursday night didn't happen.

Christina Daugherty and her passenger Deontae Gott told police they had been driving south on I-75 near downtown Toledo when someone shot through the passenger's side window, striking Daugherty in the wrist. Daugherty said she had managed to drive away and got off the interstate at South Avenue.

But police say they're not buying it. They say a call came in at about 10:30 p.m. that someone had been shot at South and Sumner. When police arrived they found Daugherty's car blocking the alley. They also say a bullet and gun were found nearby, as well as several blood droplets.

"It's very rare. In fact, I can't even think of an incident in Toledo where we've had somebody shot on our highway," said Lt. Joe Heffernan. "It appears as though this incident that happened last night, judging from the physically evidence at the scene, it most likely did not happen on the highway either."

Right now police are working to determine if drugs or gangs were involved.

