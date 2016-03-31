St. Johns defensive back commits to UT

St. John’s defensive back, Tycen Anderson, has committed to play his college football at Toledo.

The junior becomes the second member of the 2017 class to commit to the Rockets from Northwest Ohio in the last week, following Bowsher wide

receiver Bryce Mitchell.

“It’s real close to home. My parents live about seven minutes away from UT,” says Anderson. “They can get to every home game and the coaches really made it easy for me. They welcomed me in with open arms from the first day.”

Anderson is a long, athletic defensive back. Staying close to home was a major priority when picking where he would play his college football.

