Ottawa Co. Sheriff K-9 diagnosed with Cancer - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ottawa Co. Sheriff K-9 diagnosed with Cancer

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with some horrible news. The department's only K-9 officer has been diagnosed with Cancer and they’ve been told the dog only has a year to live.

Nero, is a furry, friendly K-9 officer, who loves to chew his toy and do his job. His handler, Deputy Marc Nye says he discovered the worse just two weeks ago. 

“We were at training and I was just petting Nero after I finished the training and I discovered a lump on his neck that I never felt before,” said Nero. 

Nero was immediately taken to the vet, and was later diagnosed with lymphoma cancer. 

“The fact that he’s overall health wise doing pretty well right now I don't think it has sunk all the way in either,” said Nye. 

Nero is receiving treatment through a clinical trial program Through Ohio State University. Sadly, the treatment will not cure the cancer, and he’s only expected to live another year. 

“I can't imagine losing him and it's going to be very hard on me losing him,” said Nye. 

“From A dog lovers stand point It's tough, its very hard but from an administrators stand point I have to look at it with that other hat on and say ok what do we have to do to get ourselves ready for this,” said Stephen Levorchick of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. 

Nero is a dual Purpose K-9 officer and he'll stay on duty throughout the duration of his treatment. 

“I'm just going to have to judge based on how he's doing day to day if he's able to work. He wants to work and I think that's one of the most important things, to keep him doing what he wants to do,” said Nye.

Every Monday for at least the next month, Nero will be heading down to Columbus for treatment and checkups.
Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly