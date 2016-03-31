Trial date set for Rossford man accused of beating wife to death - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Trial date set for Rossford man accused of beating wife to death

Dan Lambert's trial is set to begin on April 20. (Source: WTOL) Dan Lambert's trial is set to begin on April 20. (Source: WTOL)
ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) -

A Rossford man accused of beating his wife to death last May went before a judge again Thursday afternoon. The pretrial essentially set in stone Dan Lambert’s three-day jury trial, which is set to begin April 20th. 

As you may remember, Lambert’s wife Cat was found on the floor of their Rossford home garage last May. 

A frantic Lambert called 911 to report that he had found her there. After police began investigating, they determined that it did not appear to be an accident, and went to the hospital to arrest Lambert. 

He was indicted on murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence charges shortly after the incident. If he if found guilty, he could face a maximum penalty of life in prison, without the possibility of parole. 

The prosecution says they anticipate the next time Lambert will be here in court is for that trial date, unless something changes in the meantime.

"There could certainly be a change of heart on the defendant, in terms of pleading guilty, he certainly has the legal right to do so, and at such time. If he was going to plead guilty to the indictment, as the state submitted it to the Grand Jury, the state would of course consider that, rather than go to trial,” said David Romaker, Assistant Prosecutor.
