Univ. of Findlay breaks ground on Student Life Center, College of Business

The University of Findlay held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for what is expected to be the new heart of campus.



The building is on Davis Street on the North West side of campus. The new 75 thousand square foot building will be the new home for Student life on the campus of the University of Findlay and the College of Business.



The 18 million dollar building is the centerpiece of a 23 million dollar project. The building will now house all Student Life offices, replacing the current student union built in the 60's.



"And just really facilitate the whole living and learning community concept." said Marcia Latta, Vice President of University Advancement.



The building will also be the new home for the College of Business, the fastest growing college of the University.



The business college is currently housed in the oldest building on campus, The Old Main, and will be equipped with the latest technology in a more personal classroom.



"Students working in a lot of small group settings instead of the traditional classroom lecture hall." said Latta.



The construction will also expand a campus green, connecting campus with paths.



With the University at it's highest enrollment ever at over 4 thousand students, A.R. Charnes, Chairman of the Board of Trustees is expecting this new addition to positively impact enrollment for the future.



"This is going to be impressive to students. And along with that, we're going to have an academic program that we're going to graduate some tremendous business graduates here." said Charnes



The new building is expected to be opened in August 2017.

