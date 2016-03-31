Fire Crews respond to house fire in Central Toledo

Toledo fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in central Toledo.

This happening on Islington near Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center.

It appears to be a vacant building that caught fire just before 5.

We have a crew on the scene and will have more information as we get it.

