Circle Toledo campaign kicks off, keeping you safe

Circle Toledo is kicking off cracking down on driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol Friday. It’s an area wide effort to keep residents safe.

“We'll be working as a group to remove as many impaired drivers from the roadway,” said Lieutenant Bowers.

Over thirty agencies are involved in the annual Circle Toledo effort, which is set to begin Friday at 6 P.M. Wood, Lucas, Fulton, and Monroe counties are all participating.

The hope is that the initiative will raise awareness about the dangers of driving while impaired. This is a problem that is much too prominent in many places, including the Toledo area.

“It shows unity as far as law enforcement working together, to correct a problem that the Toledo area has had for a number of years. In 2014, 14 people lost their lives as a result of impaired driving,” said Bowers.



The effort will go through Saturday, at 6 A.M.

