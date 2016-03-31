Woman found unconscious in water at Lake View Apartments in Maumee

Maumee police rescued a woman from the water early Thursday morning.

It happened at the Lake View Apartments on Key Street. The 34-year-old woman was found face down and unconscious in the water.

Two officers pulled her to the shore and performed CPR. That's when Lucas County paramedics arrived. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No word on her condition. Her identity has not been released.

