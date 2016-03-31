Study: Correlation Between Refusal to Vaccinate and Rise in Meas - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Study: Correlation Between Refusal to Vaccinate and Rise in Measles, Whooping Cough

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Parents, and some pediatricians, have long debated whether or not to vaccine young children.

A recent review funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) shows a correlation between those who are against vaccinations and the rise in two preventable diseases, measles and whooping cough.

Both illnesses are common vaccine-preventable conditions, and can also be serious. The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said that children under the age of five and adults older than 20 are at a higher risk for measles complications, such as pneumonia and swelling of the brain.

Whooping cough, which is an extremely contagious respiratory disease, is deadly in about one out of every 100 babies who contract the illness. The CDC has recommended that the best way to protect against pertussis (whooping cough) is by getting vaccinated.

On the other end of the spectrum, many who oppose vaccination are concerned about a potential link to autism, which has not been confirmed by recent reputable studies. Some experts say not vaccinating endangers the health of other children who can't be vaccinated for age or health reasons.

University of Toledo Family Physician Shirley Bodi said regardless of one's personal decision, it's important to discuss any questions or concerns about vaccination with your doctor.

"Medicine is constantly a place where we have to weigh the risks and the benefits. Any decision that we make, any medication that we give, any recommendation we give is always looking at those things. With vaccines, I think when you look at the science, it's pretty clear that the benefits far outweigh the risks. It's one thing when you're talking about making choices for yourself, but other concerns are exposures to large groups of kids. We have a lot of folks who are immunocompromised because of being treated for cancer or other conditions. Exposure of those folks to a disease like measles or mumps can be very devastating," said Dr. Bodi.

For more information on vaccinations, click here
To read the study, click here

