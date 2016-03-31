911 call of elderly woman found beaten in north Toledo released

The 911 call made after a north Toledo man found his elderly roommate beaten inside their home Tuesday has just been released.

Police say the man who found 69-year-old Carol Deshetler badly beaten in her Amber Court home is not considered a suspect in the assault. In fact, they say they have no suspects at this time.

In the 911 call the man describes himself as Deshetler’s godson.

“I just got home from coming out of town and my Godmother, I don't know what happened, someone beat her up. I don't know if they broke into the house, but she's bloody and I can't understand what she's saying.”

Police say they found no forced entry to the home and nothing was missing, so investigators have ruled out a robbery.

They say they haven’t been able to talk to Deshetler because of the extent of her injuries to her head and face.

Deshetler is still in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

