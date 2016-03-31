Ohio regulators OK FirstEnergy, AEP rate deals - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ohio regulators OK FirstEnergy, AEP rate deals

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Ohioans may soon see a rate hike in their electricity bills.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the proposed deals from both First Energy and Columbus-based AEP Thursday.  

The Ohio Consumers Council estimates the increase will cost customers $5.9 billion combined over the next eight years. However, some money will be rebated later to customers. 

The increase will modernize the power grid, reduce carbon emissions, fund the transition to cleaner energy and guarantee profits. 

Of local interest it will guarantee the Davis Besse Nuclear Power plant in Oak Harbor will not close. First Energy has said it cannot afford to keep Besse open without additional customer support. That's good news to Ottawa County Commission Jim Sass, who says the 700 jobs there are now safe. 

"We're already importing twenty percent of our electricity. If the Davis Besse plant would go down, how mush more would we have to import in order to keep the region going with electricity," said Sass. 

But Lucas County Commissioner Peter Gerken calls the hike a bailout. 

"It's a hidden tax, a rate increase that only provides the shareholder of First Energy guarantee of profits," said Gerken. 

The hike is scheduled to go into effect in June. Opponents are already planning court battles. 

