BGPD arrest two BGSU students accused in armed robbery at Falcon Food Mart

Bowling Green police have arrested two Bowling Green State University students for an armed robbery committed earlier this month.

Devonte L. Jacocks, 19, of Mansfield and Jaimonte Carson-Bondurant, 18, of Reynoldsburg were arrested Thursday in connection to the March 13 armed robbery at Falcon Food Mart on Wooster Street.

The students allegedly entered the store, showed the clerk a knife and demanded money. They then fled with cash in hand.

The robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the crime is asked to contact the Bowling Green Police Department at 419-352-1131 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 419-352-0077. An reward may be given if a tip leads to a conviction.

