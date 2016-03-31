Tickets go on sale for Elton John's Toledo concert

Tiny dancers get ready, Elton John is coming to Toledo!

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016 Elton John and his band will perform at the Huntington Center as part of a nine-city concert tour featuring iconic hits and classic album tracks from throughout his incredible five-decade career and selected tracks from his latest release Wonderful Cray Night.

“Sir Elton John is one of the most iconic artists in the history of music,” said SMG Huntington Center General Manager, Steve Miller, in a press release. “In April 2010, he was one of the first artists to perform in our new facility. We are excited to welcome him back to Toledo’s Huntington Center for another great performance.”

Tickets went on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Elton John last performed in Toledo back in 2010. So, as you can imagine, fans are pretty stoked.

"I got here at about one o'clock last night, and I just love to be here at the Huntington Center, it's just a great place to see concerts, there's not a bad seat in the house," said Bruce Moore, fan.

