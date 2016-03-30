Toledo finds pothole money, now which will be fixed?

The City of Toledo scraped together several hundred thousand dollars for pothole repair, the question now is which ones will be fixed?

Potholes are a common sight and even sound in Toledo.

"They're bad. There's one right up here around the corner, I mean, would rip a wheel right off a car if you hit it," said Gary Gilkerson, a Toledo resident.

Gilkerson has lived in east Toledo for more than a decade, and says he wants his say on which potholes the city will fix with the last minute $700,000 of 'mill and fill' money.

"Somehow I think they ought to be able to get together with the communities and see what really needs it and do that first," said Gilkerson.

It was unclear Wednesday how the city will be deciding which potholes get eliminated - or in which district. A city spokesperson says protocol to answer those unknowns is being developed, but didn't elaborate.

Councilman Tom Waniewski says council members were asked by the council president to come up with a list of roads they want fixed in their district, something he says he's already submitted.

"Each council member, theoretically, could get between 15 and 20 blocks, for their district. I've identified 16, and hopefully we'll get most of 'em done," said Waniewski.

He says it was his research that found the $700,000 and he says that could go up to $1 million this summer, using unspent and extra city money.

"So that gives us some money now from this fund that we can allocate to more street paving, and the mayor has committed to use that money if they're no other bills that come in from that fund," said Waniewski.

He's calling out his fellow members to help find more.

A city spokesperson says in 2015, the city spent $800,000 on materials for the mill and fill machine.

