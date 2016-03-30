Whistle blower who sparked DPS federal investigation speaks out - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Whistle blower who sparked DPS federal investigation speaks out

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(CNN) -

Thirteen current and former principals with Detroit Public Schools are facing federal conspiracy and bribery charges, over a scheme involving a school supplies vendor. 

The officials are accused of submitting fraudulent invoices to the school system for supplies that were never received, in exchange for kickback payments. 

The whistle blower who sparked the investigation spoke out Wednesday.

"I could see that there was fraudulent activity,” said Veronica Conforme, EAA Chancellor. 

A tip from this woman about shady business within the Detroit Public Schools system, is what sparked a two year investigation by the FBI. 

According to investigators, the 13 former district employees allegedly took kickbacks ranging from $4,000 to as much as $324,000, to line their pockets. 

"We are immediately putting into place the following checks and balances. Number one, we are suspending all purchases by individual schools until further notice,” said Steven Roads, DPS Transition Manager.

Another safeguard is now in place. All purchases and vendor contracts must be reviewed by the district.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly