Whistle blower who sparked DPS federal investigation speaks out

Thirteen current and former principals with Detroit Public Schools are facing federal conspiracy and bribery charges, over a scheme involving a school supplies vendor.

The officials are accused of submitting fraudulent invoices to the school system for supplies that were never received, in exchange for kickback payments.

The whistle blower who sparked the investigation spoke out Wednesday.

"I could see that there was fraudulent activity,” said Veronica Conforme, EAA Chancellor.

A tip from this woman about shady business within the Detroit Public Schools system, is what sparked a two year investigation by the FBI.

According to investigators, the 13 former district employees allegedly took kickbacks ranging from $4,000 to as much as $324,000, to line their pockets.

"We are immediately putting into place the following checks and balances. Number one, we are suspending all purchases by individual schools until further notice,” said Steven Roads, DPS Transition Manager.

Another safeguard is now in place. All purchases and vendor contracts must be reviewed by the district.

