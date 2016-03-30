Missing 15-year-old girl from Woodville has been found safe

Mya Wallace, 15, has been located and is safe.

The Woodville Police Department would like to thank the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and anyone else who shared this information or assisted in the search.

Agents with the Ohio BCI located the missing girl in the Mansfield Ohio area.

