Missing 15-year-old girl from Woodville has been found safe

Mya Wallace, 15, has been located and is safe.
The Woodville Police Department would like to thank the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and anyone else who shared this information or assisted in the search.
Agents with the Ohio BCI located the missing girl in the Mansfield Ohio area.
Tune in to WTOL 11 on Fox 36 at 10 P.M. for the latest developments.
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Rain is back tomorrow. There is a chance of light rain by daybreak, then moderate rainfall through the day. Temperatures will be stuck in the low and middle 40s.More >>
Rain is back tomorrow. There is a chance of light rain by daybreak, then moderate rainfall through the day. Temperatures will be stuck in the low and middle 40s.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study...More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Massive flames rip through an abandoned duplex a little after 3 a.m.More >>
Massive flames rip through an abandoned duplex a little after 3 a.m.More >>
Police say someone inside a Jeep was shot and then rushed to the emergency room at Toledo Hospital. That's when a Jeep rolled over and crashed in front of the hospital in west Toledo.More >>
Police say someone inside a Jeep was shot and then rushed to the emergency room at Toledo Hospital. That's when a Jeep rolled over and crashed in front of the hospital in west Toledo.More >>
The Lexus was trying to make a left turn from Auburn Avenue and was traveling westbound on Bancroft Street. The other vehicle, believed to be a dark colored Jeep, then fled the crash.More >>
The Lexus was trying to make a left turn from Auburn Avenue and was traveling westbound on Bancroft Street. The other vehicle, believed to be a dark colored Jeep, then fled the crash.More >>
Police say a person was shot in the 600-block of Fassett just before 11 p.m.More >>
Police say a person was shot in the 600-block of Fassett just before 11 p.m.More >>
Police say they were dispatched to a person down at 5450 Dorr Street a little before 8 a.m. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.More >>
Police say they were dispatched to a person down at 5450 Dorr Street a little before 8 a.m. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.More >>