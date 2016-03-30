Experts: 6-month abstinence if traveling to Zika affected area

As researchers continue to investigate how long the Zika virus stays in the system, some new guidelines have been given by the CDC as precautions for couples who may be trying to get pregnant.

Doctors are recommending that people refrain from unprotected sex for at least six months, after traveling to a place where you could be affected by Zika.

While often times adults who get it are not impacted, it's a danger to women who are pregnant, or trying to get pregnant.

Many are questioning how long someone should wait to get pregnant, if their partner contracts the virus. For precautionary reasons, doctors recommend those six months.

“The six months is for, if a man traveled to that area, and came down with symptoms, even slightly before the symptoms occur and for sure after, we feel that it can be spread by sperm,” said Doctor Grossman of the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.

As researchers continue to study this virus, they hope they can come up with a more concrete timeline.

The CDC is also recommending that couples with men who traveled to an area with the virus, but do not experience symptoms, also wait eight weeks before having unprotected sex.

