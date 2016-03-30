Ohio EPA releases new plan on nutrient pollution in Lake Erie - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ohio EPA releases new plan on nutrient pollution in Lake Erie

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
It might seem like it's far off, but summer is right around the corner. That means there is potential for another Algae Bloom.

Wednesday, the Ohio Lake Erie Commission held their quarterly meeting at Maumee Bay state park to discuss the future of the lake. 

The Commission rolled out their new action plan which focuses exclusively on nutrient pollution into Lake Erie. 

WTOL spoke with Ohio EPA Director Craig Butler about the plans. 

“It's of greater importance because as we saw last year we had significant harmful algae blooms on the lake and we know that impacts charter boat captains and all of the travel and tourism. We know it impacts local government and the community,” said Butler.

He says every solution to a problem begins with a first step. And this is their effort towards making sure we have a cleaner Lake. 

When asked what could be expected with the algal blooms, Craig said: “Nobody knows. As we saw last year we thought that we might have a really good year and then early in April we had a significant rain fall which then started contribution into the western basin. And we saw the result of that,” said Butler.

He says the amount of rain we get plays a huge role in the Bloom that we'll see, but you can play a part in keeping the lake clean.

“Just managing water on your property. Try to get it to go in the ground instead of having it run off into the stream. So. Rain gardens are great being able to have some of the water that comes in from your gutters go into an area and you use it to water your garden those seem like they are very small but they really help out,” said Butler.

He says the commission is constantly working on a solution, but things are not going to happen overnight.

