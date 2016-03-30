'Keeping Toledo Safe' campaign gets guns off the streets

Toledo police say where you have drugs and gangs you have guns.

For the past two years they have been cracking down on this dangerous combination as a part of the Toledo Police Department’s campaign - Keeping Toledo Safe.

Chief George Kral says his officers could break a record this year. He says they're on track, if not ahead of schedule, to once again get over 1,000 illegal guns off the streets of Toledo.

If you follow the Toledo Police Department on Twitter, you have probably seen dozens of posts like this one.

The officers are out there every day stopping criminals and recovering firearms. #keepingtoledosafe pic.twitter.com/lOlRQzBc9I — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) March 30, 2016

Guns of all kinds that were in the hands of dangerous criminals are now stored in TPD's property room.

“It’s important work the officers are doing. It's dangerous, but important. The people we are taking these guns off of are criminals,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

So far in 2016, officers have confiscated 262 guns, adding that to over 2,000 guns recovered in 2014 and 2015.

“The hope is that the people realize that we are out there. We are being proactive. We are taking the guns out of the hands of the bad guys who are doing these shootings, committing these robberies, that are trafficking the drugs in town,” said Heffernan.

He says if you see a criminal with a gun, you can call 911 and officers will immediately respond.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.