Apple vs FBI: What's Next

Earlier this year, the FBI petitioned for help from Apple on how to unlock one of the San Bernardino terrorist's iPhone 5c. Now that the FBI says it has managed to gain access to the phone via a third party, the tech company wants information from the Feds.



"(Apple) would really want to know how the FBI was able to do that without their help. They will be concerned about it because they have been claiming all this time that no one can get your data form the phone, and it's very secure," said University of Toledo Computer Science Professor Ahmad Javaid.



Though the information has not been released, experts have speculated as to who the third party may be, with some indicating that it could involve an Israeli forensics company known for extracting information from both locked and unlocked phones.



In any case, the fact that the FBI was able to get into the phone means there's a vulnerability in Apple's encryption, but Javaid says average iPhone consumers shouldn't necessarily begin to worry about the safety of their information just yet.



"For these kind of processes you actually need physical access to the phone. So unless your phone is actually stolen, I think it's very difficult to take that information from the phone. They don't need to be really, really worried about it. But at the same time, Apple really needs to find out how it was actually resolved. If there's really a huge vulnerability, they should fix it," said Javaid.



He also noted that Apple should not be surprised that there's a flaw in their system, but it should be concerned about the brand of privacy and security.



"As long as they show their customers that they are really serious about this privacy and security concerns and they're going to take care of things in the future. I think this case has actually shown to customers that Apple is really concerned about it, and they won't go down very easily," said Javaid.



The forensics tool that allowed access to the phone also sets a precedent for the U.S. government in other investigations.



"Now they have something now that they can use for the future cases or other cases, so it's very hard actually, it's very difficult that they would let it go," said Javaid.

Still, those in the technology world say that Apple doesn't stand alone. Along with their loyal customers, other tech companies are providing encouragement.



"Everyone's supporting Apple because obviously if Apple goes down, it won't take much time for them to go down," said Javaid.



Currently, the FBI is not showing any interest in helping Apple by revealing their method of hacking into the iPhone. Representatives for the tech giant have indicated that there could be an upcoming legal battle over the issue.

