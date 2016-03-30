Supreme Court ruling a victory for unions across the country

Union supporters in California and across the country received an unexpected victory from the Supreme Court Tuesday.

The high court was tied 4 to 4 on a case that concerns fees from public sector unions. The issue in the Friedrichs vs. California Teachers Association was a state law requiring non-union teachers to pay union fees. Plaintiffs argued that it forced them to contribute money for union positions that they may not support. Attorneys for the union argued that the fees should stand, because they support collective bargaining on routine issues such as wages or grievances.

The Supreme Court split decision affirmed the lower court's ruling and also preserves a 1977 rule that requires much of the nation's teachers, transit workers and other public employees to pay a fair share fee to support their respective unions.

Labor law professor Joseph Slater from the University of Toledo said it's a unique case that will resonate with unions across the country.

"What the Friedrichs case could have done was make things significantly worse for unions. What plaintiffs asked for in this case was to make the entire public sector, every public sector jurisdiction in the country what we call a right to work jurisdiction. There was a threat to make the entire public sector "right to work," but that threat was avoided, at least for now," said Slater. "Frankly, I think it's a big sense of relief, because it's a big bullet dodged. This would have cost unions lots of money because they are still financially obligated to represent employees, but they wouldn't have had as much dues income. As I sometimes say to my class, 'I like my cable company just fine, but if they had to provide me cable without me paying for it, I might not pay for it.' And that's the attitude of some union members of bargaining units. So unions have saved a lot of money by this. All it does around here is preserve the status quo. But sometimes things not getting a lot worse is a victory, and I think that's how union leaders around here think of it."

Slater also noted that it's likely another similar case will go before the Supreme Court in the future.

Before Justice Antonin Scalia's death, the court appeared during oral arguments that it would side with the plaintiffs. His absence caused the conservatives on the Supreme Court to lose their majority.

