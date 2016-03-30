Police charge man who barricaded laundromat in Adrian - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police charge man who barricaded laundromat in Adrian

ADRIAN, MI (WTOL) -

The man who barricaded himself in an Adrian laundromat Tuesday has been arraigned on charges of felony firearm and carrying a weapon with unlawful intent. 

Around 9:30 a.m. Adrian police say they were called to the 1200 block of Main Street. That's when police say 30-year-old Bryan Netter left the scene and went into a Super Laundromat on the 1100 block of Winter Street. 

As officers followed Netter into the laundromat, police say he pulled a gun from his waistband. At that point, a stand off with police began.

Officers then secured the area, and evacuated people from the laundromat and other businesses.

A school was put on locked down, and several roads were closed. 

Officers deployed two flash-bangs outside the building in an attempt to get Netter's attention when the negotiations stopped. 

The suspect was treated for narcotics and then taken into custody. No one was injured during the stand off. 

More charges against Netter could come. The investigation is still ongoing.  

