Owner of Detroit Pistons, Huntington Bank to give $25 million to

Owner of Detroit Pistons, Huntington Bank to give $25 million to Flint water crisis

FLINT, MI (CNN) -

The owner of the Detroit Pistons is teaming up with Huntington Bank to help Flint with its water crisis. 

Pistons owner Tom Gores and the CEO of Huntington Bank plan to give $25 million to the city. 

Of that money, $22 million will be in loans for small businesses, $2 million will be spent on mortgage financing and another $1 million will be given out in grants to bolster businesses damaged by the water crisis. 

Flint's economy has struggled since the slowdown in the U.S. auto industry, and the water crisis has just made it worse. 

In a statement, Gores says, quote, "this partnership signifies the momentum we need for the future of Flint." 

