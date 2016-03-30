4 killed in wrong-way crash on West Virginia Turnpike

West Virginia State Police believe alcohol may have factored into a wrong-way crash in Raleigh County that killed four people, including two juveniles.

Lt. Michael Baylous says the crash happened about 1:30 a.m. Monday on the West Virginia Turnpike south of Beckley.

He says 35-year-old Cory Sheward, of Tiffin, Ohio, was driving a pickup truck south in the northbound lane and hit an SUV carrying eight people. Four people in the SUV died; four others and Sheward suffered injuries that don't appear life-threatening.

Police expect to charge Sheward with driving under the influence causing death and causing bodily injury.

Baylous says the victims were relatives returning to Ohio from Disney World. They include 27-year-old Maxine Wade and 29-year-old Carlisa Crowell of Grove City, Ohio, and two girls ages 6 and 9.

Baylous said no one in either vehicle was wearing seat belts.

