Club owner at risk of losing liquor license defends business

Four local clubs could soon have their liquor licenses pulled if the City of Toledo gets its way.

On Tuesday, Toledo City Council objected to the liquor licenses renewals for Lacey’s Playhouse, Jennifer’s Snacks, Envy, and Missi’s Sports Bar.

This comes after Toledo police issued a report to council that stated dozens of 911 calls to these establishments for crimes ranging from theft to robbery to assault. One of the clubs even had a call for gross sexual imposition.

"We’re not doing anything wrong," said Jeff Sodd, owner of Lacey’s Playhouse on Detroit Ave. in north Toledo.

Sodd says the club is in an industrial area and not near any homes, so he's not sure who's complaining.

According to the report, Lacey’s Playhouse had 16 calls to 911 in 2015. The vast majority of those calls were for assault, disorderly conduct/intoxication, warrant arrests, carrying concealed weapons, resisting arrest and possession of drugs. Other calls included theft, robbery, felonious assault, and criminal damaging. In 2016, it has already seen three calls, one of which was for gross sexual imposition.

Sodd says the crimes are not happening inside the building, but outside, and he doesn’t feel that should be on him to control.

"We hope that nothing happens outside, but you know if something happens out on Detroit or out in the streets, that’s not our fault. We can’t do anything about that," he said.

The issue now goes before the City’s Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Committee. A hearing is scheduled for April 7 at 10:30 a.m. in Council Chambers at One Government Center downtown.

