Tickets are on sale for Hensville Opening Day Celebration

It's almost time to play ball!

The Mud Hens home opener is just eight days away and this year, Mud Hens staff members say it will be a celebration unlike anything Toledo has ever seen.

"There's really nothing like it," said Thomas Townley, Mud Hens Director of Ticket Sales.

Townley referred to the rooftop view of Fifth Third Field, an addition that developed as part of Hensville which offers additional seating, new food fare and a gift shop.

The first rooftop party was a success, hosted on St. Patrick's Day and coincided with the grand opening of the Fleetwood Building.

Hensville has been in the works since plans were approved in March of 2015 to revitalize old buildings and "liven up" downtown even more.

Tickets are currently on sale for two other rooftop events - the High Five and Top of the 9 parties.

Both are a part of Hensville's Grand Opening and cost $115 dollars per person.

High Five will be hosted atop the Fleetwood Building and includes a great view of the opening game, all-you-can-eat-buffet, commemorative ticket and open bar.

Top of the 9 will be held at 3 and 9 N. St. Clair St. on the same block as Fifth Third Field with access to a viewing terrace and all the same perks as that High Five offers.

Looking for a way to celebrate that is less expensive?

Attend the Hensville Grand Opening Block Party for free with any opening day ticket. Fourteen live bands will perform during and after the game.

A representative from the Mud Hens said that these opening day activities are geared toward adults. But, plenty of family fun lies ahead for the upcoming season.

Movie nights and a concert series are just some of the entertainment offered outside of actual game attendance.

"Some Sundays we are going to do an inflatable theme park for kids. So there will be a lot of opportunities to kind of come out and see Hensville for the first time this season," Townley said.

Check out the calendar of events planned around the Mud Hens baseball season.

"Interest for opening day is definitely starting to peak here - now that we are almost within that week's time frame. But there are still opportunities to take advantage," Townley said.

Tickets! Get your tickets here!

Stay tuned to WTOL for the latest on Opening Day, April 7.

