Ply Gem Windows to hold job fair on Saturday

Ply Gem Windows will hold an on-site job fair for production associates on Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pay starts at $10 per hour and applicants must be available for first, second, and third shifts.

Job seekers should dress in jeans, t-shirt, and sneakers and bring two forms of ID to complete paperwork.

The company is located at 30499 Tracy Rd. Walbridge, OH 43465.

