Semi truck trailer bursts into flames on US 20

The driver of the semi noticed the trailer was on fire after pulling over for a flat tire. (Source: WTOL)

A semi truck driver traveling westbound on US 20 pulled over when he felt one of his truck wheels go flat.

This happened on his way from Fremont, Ohio Wednesday morning.

After he pulled over, he realized the trailer of the truck was on fire.

Sources say he unhooked the trailer and is currently waiting for a tow truck.

No injuries were reported.

