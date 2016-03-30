Douglas Road in Toledo closed Wednesday and Thursday

The City of Toledo will close a portion of Douglas Road.

The stretch between Laskey Road and Boxwood will be closed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 30 - 31.

This is due to tree removal that will take place over Wednesday and Thursday.

The City says it is necessary to close this portion while the work is being done to remove the tree.

A suggested detour could be Laskey Road to Secor Road to Sylvania Avenue.

Drive safely!

