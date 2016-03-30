Lawsuit seeks to end Ohio's tax on feminine hygiene products

A lawsuit seeking class-action status recently filed in the Ohio Court of Claims to halt the state's collection of sales tax on feminine hygiene products says the tax discriminates against women.

The suit was filed on behalf of four Cleveland-area women who argue the tax on products including tampons violates equal protection clauses of the U.S. and Ohio Constitutions.

The complaint states that "a tax on tampons and pads is a tax on women," with customers spending an average of approximately $70 per year on tampons and pads. The suit seeks to refund at least $66 million to female consumers across Ohio.

Two bills are currently circulating in the House of Representatives that would end the tax.

The defendant, the Ohio Department of Taxation, declined to comment on pending litigation.

