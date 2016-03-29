Toledo City Council approves site plan for General Truck Sales o - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo City Council approves site plan for General Truck Sales on Alexis and Suder

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

After an 17-month battle between local residents and city council over whether or not to let a truck dealership continue construction in their neighborhood, a decision has been reached.

General Truck Sales out of Maumee has been given the green light by Toledo City Council to continue with construction of their new facility located on Suder Road in north Toledo.  

In January 2014, the council originally voted to approve rezoning for General Truck Sales to build in north Toledo. But a change in the plans brought the project back to the table, in what some members called a “bait and switch.” 

General Truck Sales appealed the decision last week. The Zoning and Planing Committee then voted to send the plans to city council with recommendations. 

On Tuesday, the plan was approved. 

But the decision creates big concerns for locals over the safety of their children. 

"Toledo did a traffic study that showed 76 semis come down this road a day. This business will add over 100 by itself. It will add more semis than the industrial park put together," said Jerry Mayfield, local citizen. 

One way in which city council compromised, along with General Truck, was by agreeing to create a safe walkway, so children won't need to cross the street twice to get to school. 

"The biggest positive to come out of all of this is the sidewalk on the east side. Kids are walking on the curb of the road with traffic. Now they will finally have a sidewalk away from the traffic and will be able to go to Shoreland School safely," said Mayfield. 

WTOL 11 reached out to city council representatives who say they understand concerns, but feel good about the compromises made to ensure the safety of the community, with both sides glad it's over. 

"It's a relief, we've been living this thing for 17 months. We have a file drawer completely full of everything related to this thing. Glad to finally see it's done and we can move on with our lives," said Mayfield

Although there were compromises in the deal, after speaking with local residents it's clear they're still not all that happy with the idea of having a truck dealership right in their back yard. 

