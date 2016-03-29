Toledo Zoo solar array project to be featured at Ohio EPA conference

The 28,000 solar panels provide 30 percent of the Zoo’s energy. (Source: WTOL)

The Toledo Zoo will be in the spotlight at an Ohio conference for its solar array project.

The project will be featured at the Ohio EPA's Brownfield Conference in Columbus.

The April 6 and 7 presentation will focus on the redevelopment of the former industrial site along the Anthony Wayne Trail.

The solar array supplies more than 30 percent of the zoo's electricity - the largest in the nation powering a zoo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.