Jack Miller returns to football as new graduate assistant coach - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jack Miller returns to football as new graduate assistant coach at UT

By Jordan Strack, Sports
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

When Jack Miller decided to end his football career at Michigan, he stepped away from the field and began work in the real world. But he wasn’t away for long. Miller has returned to football as a graduate assistant coach at the University of Toledo. His main focus is off the field with recruiting. 

“It’s been exciting. It’s good to get back to football. It’s been able three months now. The first couple months were just recruiting, so a lot of office work and stuff like that. But, now that we’re back on the field, it’s exciting. It’s good to be back on the field around the guys and comradery and back to the game. I’m really enjoying it," said Miller. 

Head Coach Jason Candle remembers being in Jack’s shoes, trying to break in to the coaching profession back at Mount Union. 

“Unfortunately where I was at a Division Three school. Where you were like the receiver coach, slash offensive coordinator, slash grass-cutter, slash everything. So, yea it’s a good start. You gotta start somewhere. You gotta get your feet on the ground, understand how to coach, and understand how to recruit, learn the ropes a little bit. He’s doing a great job," said Candle. 

For Miller, it’s all about learning and growing as a first time coach. 

“Just learning, being a first time coach, just how that works. The hours you gotta put in and a normal day in whatever time of year looks like. I’m learning on the fly. I’m learning a ton. Just trying to absorb as much of it as I can," said Miller. 

Miller and the Rockets have their Spring Game next Saturday afternoon inside the Glass Bowl. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly