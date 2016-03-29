FBI warns of IRS scammers calling - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

FBI warns of IRS scammers calling

(WTOL)

The FBI is warning people once again about IRS scams circulating by phone. 

The Better Business Bureau says if you receive a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS, there are several red flags that indicate you need to hang up. These scams go around all year round, but they're more frequent this time of year, as we approach the tax deadline. 

Sometimes you'll receive a call from a number you don't recognize, with someone telling you they're from the IRS, and that you owe a large sum of money, or else there will be serious consequences. 

Dick Eppstein of the Better Business Bureau says, that's a red flag, and you should hang up the phone. He says the IRS will never ask you for money right now, over the phone. 

"It's not the IRS, they do not do this. Don't panic, just hang up on them, and then if you're really concerned, you can go to the internet, and find the real IRS address and contact them that way,” said Eppstein. 

He says even if the phone numbers say "treasury" or "IRS", they're manipulated and are fake, so just be aware.

