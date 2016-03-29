Rossford residents concerned about how personal information is relayed to police

There are some concerns from people living in Rossford who use alarm systems to call for help.

Questions have come about how their personal information is relayed to the necessary department.

There has been some questions about their information going out over airwaves that the general public could hear. But the Fire Chief wants you to know that it actually goes to an app directly on their phones, so it's kept private.

"We can get garage door codes, hidden key locations, any of that information you want to leave with the dispatcher,” said Chief Josh Drouard of the Rossford Fire Department.

Rossford Fire and EMS use the Wood County Sheriff's Office dispatch center, which allows them to use the same app the dispatch center uses, to keep that information private.

Chief Josh Drouard tells WTOL he wants residents to be aware of this, so that they feel more secure.

“If that was the missing key to the puzzle of getting the medical alarm, to allow them to have more independence and freedom, then we definitely want to get the word out, that we can get information securely without everybody knowing,” said Drouard.

A study done in 2015 by the Fire Department indicated that the bulk of the people who called for Fire and EMS help, were 55 years of age or older.

The department wants that demographic especially to have peace of mind, and know that their information is not accessible to the public.

