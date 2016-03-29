ODOT announces new projects for 2016 construction season

The City of Toledo will be closing Woodley Road between Sylvania Avenue and Central Avenue through July 26 while work is being done on the bridge that sits above I-475.

The 2016 construction season is underway and drivers can expect to see some new projects.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Transportation held a media event to discuss the projects.

Leaders say major progress is being made on I-75 between Findlay and Perrysburg, where crews are expanding the road to six lanes.

However, more construction will be seen as you get closer to Toledo.

More work still needs to be done for the I-75/I-475 interchange in Perrysburg. Construction will also continue at the I-475/US-23 interchange.

A new project near I-75 and I-280 was also announced Tuesday, which will include a major detour.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is working with ODOT to keep the construction zones safe. They will have extra troopers patrolling those areas.

