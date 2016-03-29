Several Toledo bars in danger of losing liquor licenses

There are four local bars that are in danger of losing their liquor licenses.

WTOL talked to the Toledo police department about Pulse Ultra (now known as Envy), Jennifer’s Snacks, Lacy’s Playhouse, and Missi’s Sports Bar.

They say neighbors are constantly filing complaints about the bars, and police are called out to them regularly.

Toledo city council cannot take away a liquor license, but they can recommend to the state that it be revoked.

WTOL reached out to the owners, who were either not available to comment or told us they were not aware of the proposal.

