Residents fed up with blight, safety hazards in Toledo neighborhood

Neighbors are fed up with a big mess and safety hazards in their North Toledo neighborhood.

A sign that says “Enter at your own risk” is posted to keep people away from half a dozen vacant homes on the same block.

A frustrated mom stopped to complain to WTOL as our crews stopped to get video on Mulberry near Everett street.

“Well it's scary because you think of all the bad things that can happen in the house,” said mom who lives near the homes.

There are bad things this mom who did not want to be identified, is hoping doesn't happen to children in this neighborhood. She’s not the only one who sees the dangers.

“I see blight but I see a lot of police doing their job making sure nobody gets snatched or anything like that,” said Marion Mathis.

Mathis lives nearby and says he keeps an eye out. Toledo police say they keep an eye out as well.

“Vacant houses are no more likely to have a predator in them than an occupied house,” said Sargent Greg Mahlman.

He says the biggest risk for students is their own curiosity.

“What's key for the abandoned houses is the kids don't get curious to go into the houses and go around and see what's going on,” said Mahlman.

A Google street view shows the houses haven’t changed much since at least July of 2014.

“Why not just tear it down? It's a hazard too. They're all hazards,” said Mom a who lives nearby.

“Tearing them down it's like everything in Toledo is being torn down. In a minute there isn't going to be anything left in Toledo,” said Marion.

He says tearing things down doesn't make the root of the problem go away.

“They should be saved these are some nice houses. If you tear down everything then how can you get people to come back to the neighborhood?” said Marion.

When asked why this issue was so important to him, Marion says, “When I was coming up as a kid everybody wanted to come off of Stickney because it was nice and clean."

It looks like a childhood memory will likely be a departure from the one the next generation will recall.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.