Fostoria police investigate after woman struck by train

Fostoria police are investigating after a woman was struck by a train.

Police say it happened at the crossing gate near the intersection of Anderson and E. Fremont Street.

When officers arrived they found 39-year-old Dawn Mullins of Fostoria lying in the roadway with injures sustained from being struck by a southbound train engine.

Mullins was treated at the scene and transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital by the Fostoria Fire Division. She was then later transported by air to Toledo Hospital.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the gates were down and the lights were operating at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. CSX Police are also investigating.

