Toledo City Council passes 2016 budget with trash fee increase, $700K for road repairs

Toledo City Council members have spent hours going back and forth on the city's 2016 budget, but it passed in council chambers Tuesday.

"We were able to come to some agreement. You know, it's not the panacea that we want, but it's a start," said Larry Sykes, councilman.

After modifying things like fuel costs and wages, $700,000 emerged as a last minute budget amendment for residential road repair.

"We really scoured through some of the requests that had been made within the city, and you know, really said you know, 'can you fully justify why you need every bit of this?" said Steve Steel, city council president.

This comes after Issue 2, the increased income tax, failed in the primary election. Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo) had pledged millions of dollars to residential street repair.

While Mayor Hicks-Hudson has yet to announce whether she'll try again with an increased tax, she says $700,000 is not enough for Toledo's roads.

"We're going to look and see what, you know, we need to do and how we can do for us to have a robust street repair. Cause the $700,000 is just a very small scratch on the surface," said Hicks-Hudson.

Also included in the budget is an increased trash fee. Starting Friday, regular customers will pay $11.50, homestead customers will pay $6.50. Mayor Hicks-Hudson says it's to help cover costs.

"A lot of people think that when we pick up the trash and the recycling cost, those should all be included. Well actually, there was this additional cost we have to pay to Ohio EPA and also to maintain the landfill," said Hicks-Hudson.

The mayor says her team will be working to make the city a more efficient spender of your money by closely watching the budget and the money being spent.

